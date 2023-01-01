Just like everyone welcomed differently. Bollywood stars also rang into New Year differently. Some jetted off to an exotic location like the US, UK, Switzerland, Dubai or an undisclosed island, while some spent cosy time with their friends and family. Some enjoyed their heart out at home with their loved ones. With positivity, love, cheer and excitement, celebrities welcomed the new year with great zeal. At midnight when the entire nation welcomed the new year with open arms, Bollywood stars took to their official social media handles and dropped priceless pictures from their vacation and wished their fans.

Let's take a look at how the B'town rang in 2023.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram story and shared a picture from his last night celebrations in Ranthambore with his wife Natasha Dalal and friends Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mohit Marwah, designer Kunal Rawal and more. He captioned the happy picture and wrote, "2023 here we come (sic)"

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma rang in 2023 with her husband cricketer from their New Year's Eve celebration. The couple is in Dubai with their daughter Vamika Kohli. On Sunday, the cricketer posted two photos of himself posing with Anushka inside a Dubai restaurant. The couple had also shared the last sunset from 31 December on their social media feed.

Take a look.

On Saturday, Anushka shared some photos of herself from Dubai that were clicked by Virat. She wrote in her caption, "Last dump for the year!"

Virat had posted a photo with Anushka and daughter Vamika as they stood near a pool at their hotel. The silhouette photo shows Virat holding Vamika Kohli Anushka stands next to them. Sharing the family photo, Virat wrote in his caption, "To the last sunrise of 2022." He added a red heart emoji to the caption. Anushka had also taken to Instagram Stories to share photos of the sunrise they witnessed together as a family.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Lovebirds Malaika Arora celebrated New Year's with Arjun Kapoor. On Sunday, she shared a loved-up picture of her kissing Arjun on his cheek. Malaika and Arjun spent their New Year's Eve with Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, among others.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Malaika wrote, "Hello 2023 (red heart emoji)... Love and light."

Rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra ring in New Year's with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and others

Rumours are rife that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will be tying the knot in February 2023 reportedly in Rajasthan. The Bollywood's most loved couple rang in the new year with filmmaker Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra, among others. On Saturday, Manish shared a photo of himself posing with Sidharth, Kiara and Karan in front of a giant Christmas tree in Dubai.

Manish took to his Instagram handle and captioned the beautiful picture as "Wishing you all a wonderful new year."

Karan, and Rani Mukherji among others welcomed 2023 with panache!

Karan also took to Instagram Stories to share a sneak peek of the new year party, where he posed with Rani Mukerji, who wore a masquerade mask over her eyes. Karan, too, wore one in a solo picture he shared. The filmmaker also gave a glimpse of the firework display at the Dubai bash.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor host a house party on New Year's Eve

The newly minted parents hosted an intimate party for their close friends and family members on Saturday at their Mumbai home Vastu. Aditya Roy Kapoor, filmmaker Rohit Dhawan and wife Jaanvi Dhawan, Shaheen Bhatt and others attended the party.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared pictures from her New Year's celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor and others. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "happy new new .. with my loveliest ones."

Meanwhile, on Friday, Alia and Ranbir attended Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's engagement party with Radhika Merchant at their plush residence in Antilia. The couple looked royal as walked hand-hand at the party.

Handsome hunks of Bollywood Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana drop a shirtless photo on Instagram; leaves fans gasping for breath!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are vacationing far far away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai's chaos. Shahid dropped a shirtless picture from poolside from his New Year holiday trip that has left fans gasping for breath!

Ayushmann Khurrana treated his ardent fans with the best New Year gift. An Action Hero star shared a shirtless sun-kissed selfie on his social media and wished his fans in his quintessential Hindi cinema style. Known for his impeccable shayaris he wrote a beautiful poem in Hindi.

Ayushmann wrote, "Saal naya hai. Feeling purani hai. Thand nahi lagti. Zinda jawaani hai. Jaane kaun si bahaar laaya hai janvari. Mujhe toh December bhi naya sa lagta tha. ❤️ #happynewyear" (It's a New year, with the same old feeling. Im noit feeling cold, as I not yet old, I don't know what Jaunry has in sore for me, For me December was also new. Happy New Year)."

Dropping a shirtless picture from the pool with a beautiful sunset actor Vicky Kaushal captioned the picture, "To the New Year and newer horizons!"

Mouni Roy

Actress Mouni Roy also celebrated her first New Year with her husband Suraj Nambiar. Mouni shared pictures of herself with Suraj, having a gala time together.

She wrote, "New adventures around the year, same dreams & more.. HAPPY NEW YEAR from me & mine Circa' 2023"

GenZ stars

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies welcomed New Year's with her friends, brother AbRam Khan and Gauri Khan.

On Saturday Suhana Khan posted beautiful silhouettes with AbRam on her Instagram Stories. In the background, we could see the last sunset of 2022. AbRam appeared to be running towards Suhana for a warm hug. Sharing them, Suhana ditched the caption and added only a black heart emoji.)

Earlier this week, Suhana was spotted partying in Dubai. She was joined by Karan Johar, her mother Gauri Khan and others. Several fan pages shared inside party pictures, which were apparently clicked at Alibaug, where Shah Rukh Khan owns a lavish bungalow.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday also shared a bunch of pictures from her Phuket holiday where she jetted off with friends for the New Year celebrations. 2023 I am ready, ¦Are you? (sic)"

Nysa Devgn partied with Orhan Awatramani, Tania Shroff, and actor Ahan Shetty

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn celebrated the new year at a Dubai nightclub with her friends Orhan Awatramani, Tania Shroff, and actor Ahan Shetty. On Friday Nysa headed to Dubai to ring in the new year.

Sharing a recap of the night before, Orhan put up an Instagram Reel with the caption, "Why must all good things come to an end (dizzy symbol and sparkle emojis) #HNY 22'23."

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor is currently holidaying with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh in Switzerland. Bebo is sharing glimpses from her exotic family trip for her fans, and each day she takes to Instagram and shares a couple of pictures. On New Year's the actress shared pictures from her cosy bash.

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul celebrate New Year in Dubai

Reportedly, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will be getting married soon. The duo is currently in Dubai celebrating the New Year with their close friends.