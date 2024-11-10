It was the clash of the titans as Ajay Devgn's Singham Again locked horns with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. The two most talked about films of the year chose the same day of Diwali for their grand release and as expected saw a tough battle over box office. While both the films have done good business, Singham Again has been leading in the race.

Why Singham Again couldn't move the dates

Now, Ajay Devgn, in a recent interview also spoke about the clash and how the team tried to avert it. He added that releasing films on the same day hampers the box office but due to the theme of the Rohit Shetty film it couldn't have been released on any other day. He, however, added that despite the clash, the films have managed to do well.

"We all tried to avoid that clash on Diwali but it didn't happen. I never want any film to clash at the box office because the industry somehow suffers from that. Given the theme of 'Singham Again', we couldn't have given up on this date for release. But despite the clash, both the films are doing well so it is all good," Ajay shared in an interview with ANI.

Rohit Shetty weighs in

Rohit Shetty also added that because their theme was Diwali they couldn't shift the date otherwise they would have. "I am very happy that people are liking this film. The film is running for quite long now. A good revenue is being generated for the theatres. People are going to watch this film," he said.

"We tried to avoid the clash (with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3) but the only issue was that we had the theme of Diwali otherwise we could have released the film anytime. After a week, both the films created a revenue of over Rs 300 crores which is quite rare," he further added.