Recently, Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi filed a defamation case against Jaqueline Fernandez in Delhi court, alleging that the latter "unfairly dragged" her name into a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekar. On Thursday, Fatehi shared a cryptic note about her upbringing amidst the ongoing defamation suit.

Nora took to Instagram Stories and shared a note that her parents did not raise her to take advantage of others. The note read, "My parents didn't raise me to take advantage of people. My intentions will always be pure. We ain't the same." She signed off with a smiling face emoji.

In her lawsuit, Fatehi accused Fernandez of "working" with several media houses to circulate the statements made against her during the Sukesh Chandrasekhar trial. She further said that Jacqueline and media houses "were acting in connivance with each other".

It has started to become evident that the aforementioned rivals being unable to compete with the complainant fairly in the industry have started to try and tarnish her reputation which would cause her loss of work and hence would open up greener pastures for her rivals in the industry," Nora Fatehi said in her lawsuit against Fernandez.

"The only time the complainant spoke to Chandrashekhar was when his wife, Leena Maria Paul, made her speak to him over speakerphone at the event in Chennai where the complainant was invited by Leena. At the event, the complainant was gifted an iPhone and a Gucci bag by Leena. No gifts were ever received by the complainant from Chandrashekhar," Fatehi has said in the complaint.

"Since the complainant had never even spoken to Chandrashekhar let alone having met him, hence the imputation made by Fernandez and the subsequent publishing of the same by the accused media houses are untrue," the complaint said.

For the unversed, Nora and Jacqueline were both questioned by the Enforcement Directorate over the last few months in connection with a ₹200-crore extortion case connected to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline is also a co-accused in the case.