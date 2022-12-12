Malaika Arora's reality show – Moving in with Malaika Arora has been grabbing quite some buzz. And the show has promised more fireworks with its new promo. In the promo, we see Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis seated with Malaika Arora. It is there that the choreographer pitches the idea of the two dancing to Arora's hit number – Chhaiyya Chhaiyya.

Nora walks off

Nora, however, seems unconvinced and walks out. Before walking out, she goes on to say, "I have to give value to myself too you know," she says. Reacting to it, we hear Malaika telling the audience in a different set up, "I have worked with her (Nora) a couple of times, I felt she was a little blow hot blow cold person."

Malaika spills the beans

Well, the promo definitely piqued everyone's interest and one can't wait for the episode to stream. In the show that revolves on Malaika's real life, the Arora girl has also spoken about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, her girl gang (Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora), her marriage with Arbaaz Khan and co-parenting son Arhaan with him.

Malaika revealed that it was she who proposed to Arbaaz as she was young and just wanted to get out of her home. "We drifted. We were too young. I was very young. I think I also changed. I also wanted different things in life. Somewhere I felt that was missing in my space and I needed to move on. I felt the only way I could do that is if I could actually probably let go of certain ties. I think today we are better people," she said about things going downhill in marriage with Arbaaz.