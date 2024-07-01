The North Dinajpur District Police registered a suo motu case in the Chopra beating incident in which a local Trinamool Congress worker mercilessly beat up a couple over an alleged extra-marital affair.

North Dinajpur District Superintendent Jubi Thomas told media persons that police have already started search operations in the area to track the prime accused and others who are involved in the case.

The principal accused, identified by the locals as Rejemul a.k.a. JCB, is known to be close to the local Trinamool Congress MLA Hamidul Rahman.

Sources said that, as per the preliminary investigation, the incident took place in the Laxmipur village panchayat area, a couple of days back.

Meanwhile, the CPI-M State Secretary Mohammed Salim has alleged that ruling activists torturing people has become a trend in West Bengal.

Salim said that the state is witnessing misrule under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the entire legal system has failed to stop such incidents.

Trinamool Congress legislator from Chopra Hamidul Rahman, who has been accused by the opposition of being the 'virtual guardian' of the accused, said, "I accept that what has happened was totally unfortunate. In certain areas, if a caste-related problem arises there are attempts to solve that through mediation meetings. But I personally as well as my party do not support such moves. The opposition is wrongly trying to interpret that I have tried to justify the act. The opposition leaders are unnecessarily maligning me."

JCB, who was arrested on Sunday evening, will be presented at a district court on Monday afternoon.

Former Trinamool Congress state Spokesman Kunal Ghosh said that it will be too early to come to a conclusion based on this video. He also alleged that interference in personal matters was a regular practice during the previous Left Front government as well.

BJP's Rajya Sabha member and state Spokesman Samik Bhattacharya said that the Chopra beating incident is not new for the people of West Bengal. "In most cases, such events are suppressed by the ruling party with the help of local police," he said.