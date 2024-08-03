As rescue operations entered the fifth day on Saturday, the toll in Kerala's worst natural calamity touched 344 with 206 people still missing after the massive landslides and floods at Wayanad, with Rahul Gandhi announcing that the Congress party will construct 100 houses in the area.

The over 1,500-strong rescue team comprising personnel from all the Defence forces, NDRF, SDRF, police, fire service and volunteers began searches early on Saturday morning in the four worst- affected areas in Churalmala, Velarimala, Mundakayil, and Punchirimadom.

Till now 146 bodies have been identified, while the identity of 74 is yet to be known. The dead include 30 children. A massive number of dismembered body parts have also been recovered from the debris.

There are around 100 relief camps in which close to 9,500 people have been relocated. As many as 84 people are admitted to various hospitals in the district.

Congress to build 100 houses: Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has announced that the Congress will construct over 100 houses in Wayanad. The Congress leader is currently visiting relief camps in Wayanad, which has been struck by three major landslides.

"I have been here since yesterday. We went to the camps, we assessed the situation there. Today, we had a meeting with the administration and the panchayat. They briefed us on the number of casualties they expect, the number of houses that have been damaged and their strategy," said Rahul Gandhi.

"We have said that we are here to help in any way possible. Congress family would like to commit to build 100 plus houses here. I think, Kerala has not seen this type of a tragedy in one area, and I am going to raise it in Delhi and also with the chief minister here that this is a different level of tragedy and should be treated differently," Rahul Gandhi added.

He has visited various camps with his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who has been announced as the Lok Sabha candidate from Wayanad.

Around 350 buildings had been damaged in the landslides. The rescue work had been hampered by several challenges, including treacherous terrain and a shortage of heavy equipment.

(With inputs from IANS)