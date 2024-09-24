Sharvari Wagh has enlisted herself as an actress to watch out for after she joined YRF's female spy thriller series. Titled – Alpha – the film has Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as YRF's first female spies. Wagh was recently present at an event which was attended by many other celebs. Ananya Panday, Karisma Kapoor, Hina Khan, Prajakta Koli and Pankaj Tripathi were all seated together on the same table.

Social media reactions

It was while leaving that Kartik gestured bye. While the video shared by Viral Bhayani claims that the 'bye' was meant for Ananya Panday; many were quick to comment on whether he said it to Sharvari. "He said bye to Sharvari not Ananya," wrote a user. "The way sharvari looks at Kartik Aryan," wrote a user. "Why is Sharvari blushing?" asked a social media user. "The way sharwari saw kartik saying bye to Ananya," asked another social media user.

"People in comment section guys kartik and sharvari aren't even friends so obviously he's saying bye to ananya," read a comment. "Kartik and Ananya ready to get back together," another comment read. "Maybe kartik still loves ananya," read one more of the comments. Ananya Panday received 'Outstanding Performer of the Year'.

Ananya on using acting as a medium

"As an actor, I don't think I will ever do something that goes against my beliefs as a human being, because I know the impact it has on people. Our country gets influenced easily. I get influenced so easily. I understand it and that's why it is important to be aware of the work you put out there. I try to be as true to myself as possible. I am not one of those people who feels one has to speak about everything. I feel it is very important to stand up for something. I know what is important to me," she told India Today.