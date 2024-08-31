Alia Bhatt is unstoppable. There is no denying the fact that Alia is one of the finest actresses of the decade and continues to rule the roost with her choice of films. Despite branching out as an entrepreneur and welcoming motherhood; the diva is acing all the duties. Alia, who is all set to be a part of YRF's first female spy universe, shared a sneak peek.

Alia gives sneak peek

Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film marks Yash Raj Films' first female led spy film featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh. The two actresses took to social media to share pictures from the shoot of the film. "Love, ALPHA!" Alia wrote as she shared a picture of her and Sharvari facing their backs towards the camera. The Munjya actress also gave us a sneak peek into their Kashmir diaries by sharing a picture of their morning coffee.

As soon as Alia dropped the pic, netizens couldn't keep their excitement. "Cannot wait to see you and Sharvari in Alpha Aloo. Keep rocking," wrote a user. "Super excited Aloo. This is going to be very special," another user wrote. "This is going to be bigger than big," another social media user commented. "Can't wait for this one," read a comment.

Upcoming projects

Sharvari was recently seen in several projects like - Nikhil Advani's Vedaa, Aditya Sarpotdar's Munjya and the Junaid Khan-led historical drama Maharaj. The actress is also rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal's brother, Sunny Kaushal. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has some of the most awaited films lined up. She will be seen in Jigra with Vedang Raina. The film has Alia Bhatt as the co-producer. The actress will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War featuring her, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.