Alia Bhatt is acing at all the roles she has chosen to take up. Not just on the big screen but off it too. From further honing her acting skills, getting into production, motherhood, wife duties to her diet and fitness; the diva leaves no stone unturned in making the most of what life throws at her. Alia took her time in shedding the post pregnancy weight but is now looking fitter than ever before.

Alia Bhatt's nutritionist has revealed that the actress was at the peak of her career when she got pregnant. And thus, gaining weight also had to be done in moderation. Talking about the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress' journey, nutritionist Dr Siddhant Bhargava said that it all happened super scientifically.

How Alia managed weight gain

"Alia is at the peak of her career. And when she chose to get pregnant, she was at her peak too. So she was very clear that we were going to do this super-scientifically. She knew she had to shoot for a film right after, and she looked wonderful in it. We knew how much weight we had to gain during pregnancy and lose post-pregnancy. It was calculated but at the same time not at all complex for her," he told Indian Express.

What makes her different

Bhargava further said that they kept on increasing or decreasing the intake based on baby's needs. "So, we were at an optimal level such that weight loss post-pregnancy did not turn out to be difficult. She has not breezed through it but knew what to expect, and she conquered. It was a known kind of development. That stems from discipline," he concluded.

He also called Alia different from the others as despite the nausea, the cravings and the mood swings; she chose to stick to the diet. Calling her intelligent and disciplined, Bhargava added that the actress understands what needs to be done and that sets her apart from others.