Today, August 19, 2024, the world is celebrating the bond of love between brother and sister. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi (sacred thread) to their brothers and in return, promise sisters that they will always love and protect them.

Just like people across India are celebrating this day with their siblings, celebs have also taken to social media and shared glimpses from their Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

We have often seen Sara Ali Khan, and Saif Ali Khan celebrating the festival by visiting each other's houses. Raha who is Sara, Jeh and Taimur's cousin has been missing from most of the family get-togethers.

On Monday, on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor stepped out for Raksha Bandhan celebrations with Raha Kapoor.

Raha Kapoor celebrates her first Raksha Bandhan

This is the first time Raha Kapoor celebrated the festival with her family.

Several videos and pictures of Raha, Alia, and Neetu have surfaced on social media.

In the viral videos and pictures, Raha looked adorable dressed in shades of peach and orange, while Saas- Bahu Alia-Neetu stunned in shades of green.

Alia held Raha close to her, and as the paparazzi asked Alia, and Neetu to pose for them, Raha looked curious and puzzled as she kept looking at the paps.

When Alia and Neetu turned towards the building, Raha turned around and looked at the paps.

As soon as the videos surfaced online, netizens were of the view that Raha looked like her mother.

Several fan pages dropped Alia's childhood picture comparing it with her daughter Alia.

A user wrote, "As she is growing turning looks like her mommy Alia."

Another mentioned, "Raha looking more cutest than Alia Bhatt."

Personal life: Ranbir and Alia

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14, 2022, after dating for a long time, at their current Mumbai residence—a luxurious apartment in a building named Vastu. The couple, in June, announced that Alia was expecting their first child. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022 and has been living with her parents in Vastu.

Work Front: Ranbir and Alia

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The actor is busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta, among others. The first look of the same was dropped recently.

Alia will be seen in Jigra, which she co-produced along with Karan Johar. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, 2024. She is also set to take the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.