From fighting to caring, sharing the bond between siblings is beyond words. To celebrate the sacred bond between brother-sister this year, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated today, August 19, 2024, with pomp and enthusiasm.

On this auspicious day, brother and sister dress up in traditional attire, and tie Rakhi to their siblings. Gone are the days when only sisters used to tie Rakhi to their brothers. Nowadays, sisters also tie each other rakhi (sacred thread).

About the ritual

The puja ki thali has Rakhi, sweets and dia for the siblings. They gift each other and scrumptious delicacies are prepared.

Today, people all across the globe are celebrating Raksha Bandhan, and several Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media handles to wish their siblings well. They also shared pictures and videos with their siblings on Instagram.

Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Huma Qureshi, Genelia Deshmukh, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, among others, are seen cherishing this day with their sibling.

Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Keeping up with the tradition, Sara Ali Khan tied rakhi on her brother Ibrahim Khan, Jeh Ali Khan's wrist. She took to her social media and dropped pictures from the celebration.

In the pictures, Soha Ali Khan tied rakhi to Saif Ali Khan.

Sara shared a joyful post with pictures from their celebration, she wrote, "Happy Raksha Bandhan! Celebrating the bond of love and protection with my dear ones."

She even shared that Taimur was missing from the celebrations; she also missed Innaya.

Netizens were quick to ask where Raha Kapoor (Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter) was, as she is Taimur, Jeh, Sara, and Ibrahim Ali Khan's cousin sister.

Other B-town celebs who shared pictures with their sibling on Instagram are:

Akshay Kumar who is basking in the success of their recently released film Khel Khel Mein took to his Instagram stories and extended warm wishes to his fans. Akshay wrote on his Instagram story, "Happy Raksha Bandhan," accompanied by a song, Dhaagon se Bandha, from his movie titled Raksha Bandhan.

Huma Qureshi too, celebrated the day and shared a picture with her actor brother Saqib Salem and captioned it, "Hey Partner."

Sonam Kapoor shared several pictures with her siblings, including Harshavardhan Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, and captioned them with warm love. "Happy Rakhi to my crazies. Love you all. Don't worry I've got your back..."

Bhumi Pednekar's sister, Samiksha Pednekar. In one of the photos, Samiksha can be seen tying Rakhi to the Thank You For Coming actress. Bhumi captioned the post, "Love you @samikshapednekar. To us just being there for each other #HappyRakshabandhan."

Sanya Dutt shared two pictures with his sisters, Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt, on the auspicious day and wrote, "Having you both by my side fills me with so much happiness. Thank you for being my constant support, Priya and Anju. Love you both immensely! Wishing you a Happy Raksha Bandhan @priyadutt @namrata62."

Genelia Deshmukh shared a heartfelt post that read, "My Dearest @nigeldsouza12, I Know one thing, that no matter where I am in life and if I ever need you, you will be there and that for any sister, for any human being to have, is the biggest blessing."

She went in to add, "Thank you for being mine. I Love Nigu Pigu N so extremely proud of all that you have achieved in life. Keep glowing, Keep growing. Happy Raksha Bandhan."

Manisha Koirala treated fans with pictures of her brother. She mentioned 'Happy Rakhi.'

Shraddha Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut also dropped pictures on social media with their brother.