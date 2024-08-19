On Friday, August 15, 2024, three Bollywood films clashed at the box office. One is Khel Khel Mein starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Amy Virk, and Taapsee Pannu among others. Apart from that Stree 2 starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Shraddha Kapoor. Along with the stellar cast, the film also has cameos of Akshay Kumar, and Varun Dhawan. Apart from that the film has been loved by the masses are John Abraham starrer Vedaa.

On August 17, two days after the release of the film, John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh and Abhishek Banerjee came together to celebrate the success of the film.

The action drama has not been able to surpass the collections of Shraddha Kapoor's starter, however, it has outperformed Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein at the box office.

The team reunited for a celebration, and John's wife, Priya Runchal, shared inside photos from the success bash.

In the series of pictures shared by John Abraham, In the first photo, John and Priya are seen seated with director Nikkhil Advani and other crew members. Another photo shows the couple along with the cast beaming with joy.

Who wore what?

For the get-together, John Abraham donned a black skirt paired with blue denim. Sharvari wore a black-on-black skirt with a crop top and also wore a blazer. Abhishek Banerjee, who riding high with the success of Stree 2, attended the bash.

Box-office numbers of Vedaa

On its first Sunday, which was a long weekend following Independence Day and today is Raksha Bandhan, the film raked in Rs 2.7 crore, about Rs 25 lakhs more than its Saturday earnings.

The John Abraham film's total stands at Rs 13.25 crore, about Rs 70 lakh less than Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein.

Box-office numbers of Khel Khel Mein

Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein had managed to amass Rs. 5 crores on the first day. The film has now minted Rs 13.95 Crore after 4 days with a collection of Rs. 3.75 Crore on the first Sunday.

Box-office numbers of Stree 2

While Shraddha Kapoor enjoys a humongous fanbase and crossed Rs 200 crore.