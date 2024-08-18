Bollywood celebs need to look glamorous and perfect to survive in showbiz. To enhance their beauty celebs of all age brackets often take help with medical and beauty procedures. Be it Botox, Liposuction, and plastic surgery to the chin, cheek enhancement, eyebrow upliftment, to even rhinoplasty.

Some celebs come out in open and also talk about it, while some choose to go under the knife and not talk about it.

From Anushka Sharma to Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao among others have gone under the knife to present prettier versions of themselves.

Recently, Dr. Raj Kanodia, a famous surgeon, performed several celebrities' rhinoplasty even Janhvi Kapoor met the actor at Ambani's wedding.

Khushi Kapoor admits getting lip filler and nose job

Recently, the Bollywood actor and sister of Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor won hearts with her honesty. The actor confirmed that she had gone under the knife to get her lips and nose enhanced before entering the world of cinema.

A video of Khushi Kapoor has gone viral, her then and now transformation video left social media stumped. However, the actor took it in her stride.

The fan page of Khushi Kapoor fan recently posted a short clip of her that was a collage of pictures from her debut film's premiere night. The video shows Khushi's childhood clip where she was asked if she was thrilled to see her mother on stage. The actor responded by saying she was thrilled to see her mother sing live since she had never seen her before. On her premier night, Khushi wore her mother's outfit.

A netizen complimented Khushi Kapoor, pointing out that she hasn't changed much, especially appearance-wise. Khushi when she was a 12-year-old girl had braces; the only difference was that she had lip fillers,

To everyone's surprise, Khushi Kapoor replied to the comment and wrote, "lip filler and (nose emoji) hahaha (sic)."

Netizens were awestruck upon seeing Khushi Kapoor's comment following.

One of the users wrote, "@khushi05k hahaha love the fact that how genuine and open you are about that girl."

Another user said, "@khushi05k love people who own up to their work, there's literally nothing wrong with it and I wanna do it too."

The third user said, "@khushi05k you own up to it queen."

The fourth one wrote, "Love people who own up to their work there's li nothing wrong with it."

Work Front

Khushi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film, The Archies.

She will next be seen in Love Today's remake with Junaid Khan. In the film, Khushi will be seen romancing Ibrahim Ali in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions romantic drama, Naadaniyan.