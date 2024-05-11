Cricket fanatics and ardent fans of RCB were in for a visual treat. Not because RCB won the last match against PBKS, but because there are slight chances of RCB getting into the playoffs as per calculations.

He has now won 18 Player of the Match awards in IPL history ?#IPL2024 #tapmad #HojaoADFree pic.twitter.com/Cj0BE1MOms — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) May 9, 2024

However, the match between RCB and PBKS on Thursday was thrilling, nail-biting and full of Virat's shots that made fans jump with joy not just in the stadium but also for the ones who were watching the match on their devices.

RCB emerged victorious over PBKS by a margin of 60 runs. Virat made an impressive 92 runs off just 47 balls. Kohli's innings were marked by aggressive batting and smart play, which included 7 boundaries and 6 sixes.

Following the match, during the customary post-match interaction, Virat Kohli went ahead and spoke to Preity Zinta. They smiled and shook hands.

The video shows Kohli expressing his apologies to Preity for the outcome of the game. This gesture was warmly received by Zinta.

On May 6, during a fan interaction, Preity Zinta responds to a social media query about Virat Kohli.

Responding to a fan's query about Virat, Preity stated, "I love his on-field aggression and his will to win! I also love the way he loves family & his dance moves. I used to see a lot of his dance moves when he first came to the IPL."

Zinta has been there supporting her team through thick and thin. She is often seen giving flags and greeting her fans in the stadium.

Anushka Sharma in India

While actor Anushka Sharma, wife of Virat who was in the UK with her kids, came to India a fortnight ago. She was seen in the stadium last-to last week cheering for RCB.