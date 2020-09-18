On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. Initial investigation revealed that the actor died by suicide, but soon, pressure mounted up from all corners, and now, a CBI probe is being carried out to unravel the mysteries surrounding his death.

Now, Sukanto Roy, a sculptor from Asansol, West Bengal unveiled a wax statue of the actor at his own museum in the city.

Sculpture brings back Sushant Singh Rajput to life

The wax statue made by Sukanto Roy is so perfect, and a person who sees it might most probably think that the actor has come back to the physical world with his iconic smile.

Sushant Singh Rajput's wax statue can be seen wearing a white tee and black track pants along with a stylish denim jacket. The major attraction of the statue is the actor's beautiful smile made with perfection by Roy.

A tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Sukanto Roy revealed that he admired Sushant a lot, and he has made the statue as a tribute to the late actor. Roy also added that he will make a new statue if Sushant's family wants one.

"I liked Sushant Singh Rajput a lot. It is unfortunate that he passed away. In his memory, I have made this statue for my museum. However, if Sushant's family requests for his statue, I will make a new one," said Sukanto Roy, ANI reports.

This is not the first statue of a Bollywood celebrity which is being made by Sukanto Roy. Previously, he has made statues of celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. The museum of Sukanto Roy is one of the hot attraction among people who visit Asansol.

Recently, thousands of Sushant Singh Rajput fans had also signed an online petition requesting to make a wax statue of the actor at Madame Tussauds, London.