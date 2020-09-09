Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash the patriarchy, me and you." These lines have created havoc on social media echoing as the latest slogan against the prevailing misogyny and patriarchy in the country.

Hours before Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, she was spotted donning a black T-shirt which grabbed eyeballs igniting dialogues on social media.

The actor was arrested under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 as she was subjected to trail linked to her boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and alleged possession of drugs.

From Anurag Kashyap to Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor to Shibani Dandekar, celebrities shared the same quote on her T-shirt after she was arrested along with the hashtag #JusticeForRhea in solidarity with the actor and how she was scrutinised under the media trail.

The Roses are Red Campaign

The black statement T-shirt carried a message which supports a campaign unknown to many. The 'Roses are Red' quoted T-shirt is originally a part of a campaign to help women get access to menstrual hygiene supplies.

The Souled Store, known for its pop-culture theme merchandises and quirky apparels, designed this T-shirt as part of 'Roses are Red' campaign in collaboration with GiveHer5 - an NGO that developed affordable period underwears and other menstrual hygiene products.

This campaign, which was launched on March 8, 2018, also spoke about gender issues and instances of misogyny that women face on a daily basis through the 12 'Roses are Red' poems.

The Co-founder of The Souled Store, Rohin Samantey spoke to International Business Times, India about the 'Roses are Red' viral T-shirt. Rohin said, "Roses are Red' campaign feature short, effective poems that essentially talk about women empowerment which are put out on tees to raise awareness and would get people to support women who do not have access to menstrual hygiene supplies."

On speaking about Rhea's trail, Rohin said, "We do not want to take any stance of the prevailing Rhea Chakraborty case, as we care about our agenda which is driven to help women, especially in rural areas. Apart from that after the t-shirt went viral a lot of people have requested and inquired about the merchandise but we want to make it clear that we are more than happy to educate people only about our campaign for women empowerment."

Earlier, Dia Mirza, Tanmay Bhat, Rahul Bose and were few of other influencers were also part of the menstrual hygiene campaign.

Netizens hailed Rhea for flaunting the t-shirt as it was relevant after the photos of the actor being hounded with reporters who were seen shoving their cameras and mic in her face. After the imaged surfaced on social media, journalism ethics of the Indian media were heavily questioned and debate about patriarchy and treatment of women under media trial as opposed to the men.