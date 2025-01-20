A water spring in Budhal village of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has been sealed by authorities following the death of the 17th victim to a mysterious disease. The latest casualty was Yasmeen Kousar, the sixth child of Mohammad Aslam of Budhal village, who passed away in the SMGS hospital in Jammu city. This tragic incident follows the deaths of Yasmeen's five siblings, who were also victims of this ailment. The first victim was claimed by the disease on December 8 last year, and since then, all 17 victims, belonging to just three families in Budhal village of Kotranka sub-division in Rajouri, have succumbed to it.

Despite extensive testing at premier laboratories both within and outside the union territory, the cause of the disease remains elusive. The tests have returned negative results for any viral or bacterial infection, although the presence of some toxins has been confirmed in the analyzed samples.

In light of these findings, authorities have sealed a spring in the affected area after its water tested positive for certain pesticides and insecticides. The Additional Deputy Commissioner (Kotranka subdivision) has ordered the spring to be sealed and has arranged for the round-the-clock deployment of two to three security personnel at the water source in Budhal village. This measure has been taken to ensure that nobody uses water from this source, as there is a fear that the tribal population of the village may collect the flowing water of this spring stealthily. The SHO Kandi has been directed to depute two to three security personnel round-the-clock at the 'Bawli' spring to prevent the use of its water.

The mysterious disease has claimed the lives of 17 people from three families related to each other since December 7. The victims include 13 children aged between three and 15. In response to this alarming situation, an inter-ministerial team constituted on the orders of Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Budhal on Sunday to investigate the cause of the disaster. The police have also filed an SIT to probe any criminal angle.

This incident bears a chilling resemblance to historical events where water sources have been found to be the cause of widespread disease. For instance, the infamous Broad Street cholera outbreak in 1854 London was traced back to a contaminated water pump. The current situation in Budhal village is a stark reminder of the importance of clean and safe water sources for public health.

In the meantime, the villagers of Budhal are living in fear and uncertainty. The deaths have left families and the village shattered, and the lack of a clear cause has led to the spread of rumors and superstitions. The villagers have developed fears of unknown things striking them, and the feeling of abandonment combined with the superstitions is deadly.

The intervention of Home Minister Amit Shah has been welcomed as a decisive step towards addressing the issue. His decision to constitute an inter-ministerial team speaks of the deep concerns and search for the answers to the difficult questions that have arisen in the wake of the tragedy in Rajouri. It is hoped that this step will help unravel the mystery and bring some relief to the affected families and the village at large.