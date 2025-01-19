As deaths in Badhaal village of Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Rajouri continue unabated due to a "mysterious disease," Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah has ordered the constitution of an inter-ministerial team to ascertain the causes behind these tragedies.

Following repeated failed attempts by the Jammu and Kashmir government to determine the reasons for the unexplained 16 deaths in Rajouri district, the Centre has decided to intervene to prevent such incidents in the future.

Amit Shah has directed the formation of an inter-ministerial team, led by the Ministry of Home Affairs, to visit the affected village and investigate the three fatal incidents that have occurred over the past six weeks in the Rajouri district.

The team will include experts from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, and Ministry of Water Resources. It will also be supported by specialists from animal husbandry, food safety, and forensic science laboratories.

The team is scheduled to proceed to the area on January 19. In collaboration with the local administration, it will focus on providing immediate relief to the affected families while taking precautionary measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Experts from some of the country's most reputed institutions have been engaged to manage the situation and identify the underlying causes of these fatalities.

J&K Health Minister Rules Out Viral Outbreak

Jammu and Kashmir's Health Minister, Sakeena Masood, has ruled out any viral outbreak or epidemic in the affected village. She stated that teams of experts who collected samples from the village and its surrounding areas and screened numerous residents have found no evidence of disease, virus, or infection.

On Thursday, the Health Minister confirmed that all test results conducted within and outside Jammu and Kashmir—including at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Pune, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi, Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE) in Gwalior, and the microbiology department at PGIMER Chandigarh—have returned negative. Samples of water and food items have also shown no abnormalities.

She emphasized that the real cause of the deaths remains under investigation, with the police and district administration in Rajouri directed to probe the mysterious circumstances leading to the fatalities.

Deputy Chief Minister Meets Bereaved Families

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary visited Badhaal village on Saturday to meet the families of the deceased.

"This is a significant tragedy for the village, Jammu and Kashmir, and the entire nation. No government wants people to die under such circumstances," Choudhary told reporters after meeting the bereaved families.

He assured them that the government would see the ongoing investigation through to its logical conclusion.

"If these deaths are due to natural causes, the government cannot do much. However, if foul play is found, no one will be spared. We will uncover the truth behind these tragedies, and we are hopeful that clarity will emerge soon," he said.

Authorities have sealed three houses belonging to the affected families and relocated 21 close relatives to government accommodations under strict monitoring.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that medical teams are on the ground and addressing any concerns. He also highlighted that the police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to determine the cause of the deaths.

"The Chief Minister is personally monitoring the situation, and all efforts are being made to ascertain whether these deaths occurred due to natural causes," Choudhary said, urging the public to remain calm.

"An initial payment of compensation has been provided to the affected families," he added.