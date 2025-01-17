Facing criticism from opposition parties for allegedly not taking the issue of mysterious deaths in Rajouri village seriously, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday directed the health and police departments to expedite their investigations to ascertain the real cause.

The Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the alarming situation in Badhaal village of the Rajouri district, where mysterious deaths have claimed 16 lives.

During the meeting, he was informed that health department teams had conducted a door-to-door survey of over 3,000 residents in the affected area, collecting and testing samples of water, food, and other materials.

He stated that all test results, including those for influenza and other possible contaminants, came back negative.

The meeting was informed that additional testing was carried out by premier national institutes, including the ICMR, National Institute of Virology, National Centre for Disease Control, CSIR, DRDO, and PGIMER Chandigarh, but no definite cause for the deaths was identified.

Police officials informed the meeting that investigations are underway to determine the root cause of the fatalities, which have been limited to three families residing within 1.5 kilometers of each other.

Unexplained nature of deaths is concerning: Chief Minister

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, the Chief Minister said that the unexplained nature of these deaths is deeply concerning.

"The government is committed to ensuring that the root cause is identified at the earliest. I urge all departments to collaborate and leave no stone unturned in resolving this issue," he stated.

It was also emphasized during the meeting that the health department has maintained an active presence in the area over the past 40 days, providing ambulances, medicines, and essential facilities to address any emergencies.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the Chief Minister reassured the public that the administration is treating the situation with the highest priority.

"The health and safety of our citizens remain our top priority. The government is fully committed to resolving this crisis and ensuring justice for the affected families," he added.

Death toll from a mysterious illness rises to 16

With one more victim succumbing at Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri, the mysterious illness has claimed 16 lives, with ongoing investigations ruling out communicable diseases.

Sixty-year-old Jatti Begum, wife of Mohammad Yousuf, a resident of Badhaal village, succumbed at GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.

On Friday evening, Jatti Begum was shifted to GMC Rajouri from Community Health Centre (CHC) Kandi after her condition deteriorated.

Her husband, Mohammad Yousuf, 60, also died three days ago in GMC Rajouri due to this "mysterious disease."

Shockingly, five children from the same family have also died from this "mysterious disease."

The condition of the sixth child, Yasmeen Kouser (15), daughter of Mohammad Afzal, remains critical. She has been kept on a ventilator, and a team of senior doctors is monitoring her condition.

BJP criticizes J&K government

Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA from Padder Nagseni, Sunil Sharma, criticized the J&K government for not taking the mysterious deaths seriously.

Sharma accused Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of failing to take immediate action, alleging that the CM was "enjoying skiing and snowfall" while the tragedy unfolded.

The BJP leader claimed that the government's response to the crisis was insufficient and delayed.

"Rather than visiting the affected area personally, the Chief Minister sent his ministers, who held superficial meetings at Kotranka before returning without addressing the ground realities," Sharma said.