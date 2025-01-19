Contrary to the claims of authorities to provide advanced treatment to the ailing Yasmeena Jan, tragedy struck Rajouri's Badhaal village as the last surviving child of Mohammad Aslam succumbed to a mysterious illness at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Shri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) Hospital in Jammu on Sunday evening. Her death marked the end of an ill-fated family's ordeal.

The death toll from the unidentified disease has now risen to 17, leaving authorities struggling to determine its cause.

The latest victim, 15-year-old Yasmeena Jan, was rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri on January 11 and later referred to SMGS Hospital Jammu, where she died during treatment. Yasmeena's death comes just days after her siblings and other family members succumbed to the same illness in a harrowing sequence of events.

Within a week, Mohammad Aslam's entire family, including his six children, perished due to the mysterious illness. His suffering mirrors the broader devastation in Badhaal village, where three families have been decimated by the unexplained disease.

Chronology of Tragedy

December 8, 2024: Fazal Hussain (40) died at GMC Rajouri. His daughters Farmana (7) and Rabia Kausar (14) passed away while being transported to Jammu, followed by his son Ruksan Ahmed (10) at SMGS Hospital.

December 12, 2024: Fazal's youngest son, Raftar Ahmed (4), died at SMGS Hospital.

December 12, 2024: Mohammad Rafiq's daughter, Nazia Kausar (7), died in Rajouri. His sons, Mohammad Ishtiaq (10) and Ishfaq Ahmed (12), passed away en route to SMGS Jammu and PGIMER Chandigarh.

December 23, 2024: Mohammad Rafiq's pregnant wife, Rajim Begum, succumbed at GMC Rajouri.

January 12, 2025: Mohammad Aslam's children, Navina Kausar (9) and Zahoor Ahmed (14), died at SMGS Hospital in Jammu.

January 13, 2025: Mohammad Aslam's son, Mohammad Maroof (10), died of the "mysterious disease," while his grandfather, Mohammad Yousuf, passed away from shock.

January 14, 2025: Mohammad Aslam's youngest daughter, Safina Kouser (12), passed away in the SMGS ICU.

January 16, 2025: Javina Kousar, daughter of Mohammad Aslam, died.

January 17, 2025: Jatti Begum, wife of Mohammad Yousuf, succumbed.

January 19, 2025: Yasmeena Jan (15), daughter of Mohammad Aslam, passed away.

Home Minister orders investigation

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah ordered the constitution of an inter-ministerial team to visit Badhaal village in Rajouri district to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

The Central team, headed by a senior Union Home Ministry officer, includes experts from the Ministries of Health and Family Welfare, Agriculture, Chemicals and Fertilisers, and Water Resources. Experts from Animal Husbandry, Food Safety, and Forensic Science Labs will also assist in the investigation.

The team will begin its work within a day and, in collaboration with the local administration, will provide immediate relief and implement precautionary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. Experts from some of the country's most reputable institutions have been engaged to manage the situation and identify the causes of these deaths.

Growing Concerns

The mysterious illness, which has claimed 17 lives over the past 45 days, has left residents of Badhaal village in shock and fear. The rapid progression of the disease and its unexplained symptoms have baffled medical experts and investigators.

Despite initial inquiries by the J&K Health Department, no definitive cause has been identified, raising concerns about public health and safety in the region. The tragedy has also exposed gaps in rural healthcare and emergency response systems, emphasizing the need for urgent action.

As the investigation continues, the people of Badhaal village and the bereaved families await answers and accountability for the devastation that has upended their lives.