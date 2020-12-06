According to Ayurveda, water lubricates the smooth functioning of the body. It contains the memory of all tastes. Water and Earth together provide unique forces of electrical and magnetic energies which are inseparable.

The water of Earth is a birthing element of life. Water is most neglected, unappreciated and under research subject. Our brain is 75 per cent water when we are dehydrated our brain shrinks. Our bodies are 70-75 per cent made up of water, it is in every cell of our body.

We can improve our cognitive performance by drinking sips of water through the day. If we are dehydrated by even 1 per cent that is 1 litre it will interfere in our daily functioning.

Have you noticed headaches, fuzzy thinking, lethargy, cramps but there are many more reasons to drink water? If we don't drink enough water we are also at risk of falls and fractures, heatstroke, heart and lung disorder, urinary tract infection, dry eyes, cavities, constipation.

I am food, I am the consumer of food. I eat the consumer of foods; I consume the whole universe. - Taitriya Upanishad (11.96)

By the time we feel the thirst, we are already dehydrated

Interestingly, by the time we feel the thirst, we are already dehydrated. Research shows, low water intake can also be associated with several unhealthy behaviours, low fruit intake and low vegetable intake, more consumption of junk food.

A high-water intake can also reduce bladder cancer by about 50 per cent. When it comes to the thirst signal, ideally, we should never feel thirsty – much like the oil in a car engine, keeping it topped up is preferable to running a car low on oil. A good habit is to drink a glass of water when we feel hungry and wait 30 minutes or so before eating.

Interestingly, after a certain age in life, we can lose our thirst signal altogether – it's quite common for older people to say that they never feel thirsty – and this is where a water drinking habit might require a bit more effort, but is incredibly important.

Water absorption begins within five minutes from mouth to the bloodstream, peaking around twenty minutes. Staying in air conditioners, travelling long flights, sweat during exercise or mild to moderate-intensity exercise can dehydrate us and our body will actually be thirsty and not hungry. Check the colour of your urine, if it is dark yellow it means you are dehydrated. Some people also experience dryness around their mouth.

Is Diet water a myth?

Sometimes we do not understand the difference between thirst and hunger. Our body will signal thirst but we may get confused this with hunger. A good way to stay hydrated is to consume 1 glass- 2 glasses of water every waking hour. f I have to actually add no-calorie to any nutrient, it would be water. There is no such thing like "Diet water".

You can also add strawberry slices or any other fruit slices in water with some ginger or mint leaves. A fusion made with oranges and mint leaves or basil leaves tastes divine and is nutritious too. If you do not like the taste of water just add some green tea leaves or herbal flower or tea leaves which has just 2 calories or under. If we compare fresh stream water, still water vs sparkling water, both stream water and carbonated water will improve symptoms of gastrointestinal health like bloating and nausea.

Water and Copper vessels

In ancient times copper was used for drinking vessel which awakened the tissues and assists prana to evacuate bodily waste. Drinking water in different utensils were used to enhance the desired qualities of our lives.

Copper and silver positively charge the water with ions and help balance out the body's doshas. Copper has various antioxidant and antibacterial properties that raise the immunity of an individual. Silver is a powerful antioxidant. It also cools down the intestines and makes digestion smoother. The best containers to drink water from were copper, earthenware and glass.

Fun facts about water

Just by replacing soda and sugary beverage with water, we can reduce our calorie intake by 235 calories a day which can also help in long term weight loss.

With every cup of coffee, drink 2 glasses of water.

Drink water 30 minutes before a meal and after your meal for better digestion of food.

When you drink warm water empty stomach in the morning it dilutes the stomach acids and helps in digestion of your meals. It also increases the metabolic rate by 5-10%.

Ideally, a person must consume 35ml per kg of water a day to meet the fluid requirement. For example: if you weigh 60kgs, you must consume 2 litres of water a day plus extra for the amount of water loss during any exercise.

When we are over hydrated or consume more fluid than what your body needs you are at risk of hyponatremia, a condition which is a low concentration of sodium in the blood and can also be life-threatening. Hence, do not over hydrate.

Drink water wisely, do not underestimate the power of this superfood.

(About the author: This is a guest article by Swati Bathwal, an accredited practising Dietitian Nutritionist and Public Health Dietitian, Certified Diabetes Educator, an accredited Anthropometrist and a registered Yoga Teacher.)