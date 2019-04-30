A Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Kanpur was caught on camera having a full-blown argument with a police officer during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday. The video shows Suresh Awasthi telling the police officer "to not talk like that".

Moments later, he burst out threatening the police officer that he is on his hit list and that they will "meet tomorrow".

Throughout the video, Mayor Pramila Pandey can be seen trying to come in between the two men and diffuse the situation. She can be seen trying to make Awasthi move and when that did not work out, she tried getting the policeman to leave. At one point, Pandey could be heard telling the cop to leave for which he refused and asked why he should leave which was when Awasthi told the policeman that he is on his hit list. For this, the cop said that he can do whatever he wants with his hit list.

Pandey then tried shushing Awasthi when he then told Pandey that the policeman is "dusht" and keeps doing "dusht work".

The incident occurred when certain constituencies in Uttar Pradesh went to polls for the fourth phase of elections. They were Kanpur, Kannauj, Etawah, Unnao, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Shahjahanpur, Misrikh, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Jhansi, Hamirpur and Farukkhabad.