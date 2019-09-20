Television actress Pankhuri Awasthy, who is currently seen in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Vedika, is on cloud nine. The actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut.

Yes, Pankhuri has bagged an important role in Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. The lady herself announced the big news to her fans on Instagram.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan is a sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. The story is based on LGBT relationship and the lead pair of the movie is Ayushmann and TVF fame Jitendra Kumar. Gajendra Rao and Neena Gupta, who played Ayushmann's parents in award-winning Badhaai Ho, will be back as the actor's parents in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan.

Coming to Pankhuri, she has been receiving a lot of hate messages from fans of the lead pair of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - Kartik (played by Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi). Pankhuri's character Vedika married Kartik, which left fans infuriated so much so that many threatened to boycott the show.

Pankhuri had earlier told India Forums: "I have realized that I'm not dealing with people who are willing to listen or be reasonable, nothing that I would say will make a difference. So, it's best to refrain and not entertain."

"It's not just me, it's the entire cast of the show that gets spammed by the trollers who write bad stuff about characters, creatives, producers, actors and their personal lives etc. These people don't have a face or a legit profile for me to be moved or disturbed by it or even pay it to heed," she had added.