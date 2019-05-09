Ayushmann Khurrana, who had two back-to-back hits last year with Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, has his hands full with projects. The latest news is that the talented actor will star in the second instalment of his 2017 sleeper hit Shubh Mangal Saaavdhan that had Bhumi Pednekar in the female lead.

The second instalment in the series is titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and will star another actor, who is yet to be cast. While the first movie from the franchise dealt with the theme of erectile dysfunction, interestingly, the second film will deal with another social taboo that is homosexuality. "The first draft of the script has been locked. This time the makers have decided to bring homosexuality as the main theme in a mainstream Hindi film," a source told Mumbai Mirror.

The source further said that the story revolves around how a conservative small town family comes to terms with the fact that their son is gay.

Producer Aanand L Rai confirming the news said: "The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan franchise is our tribute to the churning that keeps our society alive. Every instalment will deal with a topic that touches every person but no one wants to speak about it publicly. Like the first film, this one too will broach a taboo subject with great sensitivity and light humour. I anticipate a lot of conversations and cheer around the second film too."

The movie is expected to go on the floors in the last week of August and the makers are targeting an early 2020 release.

Before shooting for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann will wrap up Bala that features him as a small town guy who is battling premature balding. Bala also features Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam in key roles.