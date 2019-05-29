A woman in Cybercity in Gurugram created ruckus last week when she tried committing suicide by jumping off her office building after she was fired by her company.

After her sacking, the woman had gone to the terrace of her office building and stood at the edge, preparing to jump. Her coworkers found out about her actions and rushed to the terrace to try and convince her to come back.

Their pleas were futile since she did not listen to them and was making preparations to jump. It was only when her employer promised her that she could have her job back that she relented and stepped off the edge, back to safety.

The entire ordeal took hours since the woman was convinced that she wanted to kill herself since she did not have a job anymore. The police were also called to the scene to help the woman back to safety.

A video of the entire incident had gone viral, showing the woman in a dark kurta and white tights standing on the edge while a man in a pink coloured shirt was standing below her, trying to coerce her to not kill herself. The video also showed the woman sitting on the edge, talking to the man while he gestured to the police to stay away and not spook her.

The incident took place in a private consultancy firm in Sector 18 of Cyber City in Gurugram.