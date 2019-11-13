The ruling Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh was left red-faced after a video of a woman official touching feet of state Public Works Department and Environment Minister Sajjan Singh Verma in Dewas district went viral.

The video was shared by BJP state Vice President Vijesh Lunawat who tweeted saying: "This is the new Madhya Pradesh. Bureaucracy on the feet of the minister."

On Tuesday (November 12), several programmes were organised in the state, including Dewas, to commemorate 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism's founder, Guru Nanak Dev.

The minister reached a gurdwara to pay his obeisance where the incident occurred. The woman officer is said to be Commissioner of Dewas Municipal Corporation, but this is yet to be confirmed.