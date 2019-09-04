Indian skipper Virat Kohli is one of the biggest sporting idols of the country at this moment. The youth of India look up to him for inspiration and follow the way he does things. He is currently one of the best cricketers in the world and many can argue that he is one of the best India has produced. The experienced campaigner is also an inspiration to budding cricketers who all want to become successful batsman in future.

His popularity in the world of sports has been increasing day by day and the 30-year-old cricketer has been in a record-breaking spree for the past few years.

As a captain also, his records speak for themselves as the 30-year-old has won 28 Tests of the 48 matches he has led the nation in and has became the most successful skipper of India. Earlier the record was held by Mahendra Singh Dhoni who as a skipper had won 27 Test matches from 60 matches.

The Indian skipper is the heartthrob of the current generation and getting your hands on his autograph is a dream come true for anybody in the country.

However, in a video which went viral on social media, Virat can be seen eagerly asking for an autograph from a 7 years-old boy. The India captain can be heard asking another young fan of his to wait so that he can take the autograph. Both Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were seen smiling as they waited for the boy to give him his autograph.

My 7 year old nephew, who is in Jamaica for the first test , caught @imVkohli off-guard when he went up to him and told him "would you like my autograph instead?".Stopped in his tracks and indulged him. Anushka too.. #kohli #ViratKohli #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/9giCgJr3oB — Amit Lakhani (@VeniVidiVici_08) September 2, 2019

Apparently, the young boy had gone up to Kohli and instead of asking the legendary cricketer for his autograph the boy offered him to take his autograph instead. In response to this Kohli was all smiles and was thrilled after the fan handed over the piece of paper to him.

The Indian captain led Team India to a 2-0 series win over West Indies in the Caribbean. Prior to that, the Men in Blue had won the ODI and T20 series as well with brilliant performances from the Indian skipper in the 50-over format.

India are currently placed at the top of the ICC World Test Championship with 120 points in their kitty. They are slated to face South Africa for a three-match T20 and a Test series which will begin on September 15.