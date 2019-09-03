Indian skipper Virat Kohli has become the most successful Test captain in India's cricketing history. The 30-year-old cricketer surpassed the record previously held by former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni when India defeated West Indies in yet another drubbing by the Men in Blue.

The current Indian skipper has 28 victories to his name from the 48 Tests he had led the country, whereas Dhoni had 27 victories from 60 Tests to his name.

The third skipper who comes in the list is former left-handed batsman Sourav Ganguly as the 47-year-old former cricketer had won 21 Tests from the 49 matches he has led Team India.

After Kohli's massive achievement, questions are being raised whether he is the greatest captain to lead the Indian contingent ever. Looking at his stats and the record-breaking spree he is enjoying, many people can say that he is the greatest cricketer ever to play the sport for India in the last two decades.

Is Kohli a better cricketer than Sachin and bigger captain than Dhoni?

The argument of whether Kohli is better than the Little Master can be backed by comparing the stats. Even though Tendulkar is way ahead of the 30-year-old, considering the number of matches played Kohli is treading in front. But if we talk about a better cricketer then we have to look at all the attributes a cricketer needs to have to be called so.

If taken into account all the departments in cricket then Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are still way ahead of him.

Sachin Tendulkar has scored more than 34,000 runs in both the formats of cricket and has 100 centuries to his name.

The Indian team Kohli is playing with is probably the best team in the current cricketing world and the teams Sachin had played for reached its peak slowly as it was going through a transition period and there were other teams who ruled the cricketing world like Australia.

Tendulkar has scored piles of runs and has contributed with his bowling also as he has picked up 200 wickets taking both the formats into account.

On the other hand, when the batton of captaincy was passed onto Mahendra Singh Dhoni, he took the Indian cricket team to the peak of success. India became the greatest cricketing force in the world and arguably still continues to be so.

Kohli took the Indian team forward from there and has till now achieved many heights with the team. Dhoni is India's one of the best wicket-keepers ever. As a batsman also, he has a magnificent record and as a captain, he has won games in all formats for the national team.

In case of Kohli, he has led India to success but still has not reached the peak Dhoni took India to.

As a batsman, he can beat the records of Sachin Tendulkar but does not have the ability to pick up 200 wickets for the nation. He is not a better cricketer than Sachin Tendulkar and not a bigger captain than Mahendra Singh Dhoni as of now.