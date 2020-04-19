It has always been fun for Bollywood celebrities to be on Kapil Sharma's show and laugh their hearts out on the comedian and his team's funny antics. Besides the fact that Kapil's show is a big platform for celebrities to promote their film, their friendly equation with the funnyman is another reason why everyone loves to appear on the show.

However, in one of the rare occasions, Jacqueline Fernandes was left uncomfortable during a conversation with Kapil. Jacqueline was on the show to promote her film A Gentleman (2017) also starring Siddharth Malhotra and it was during the brief given to her by Kapil at the backstage that had left the actress shocked.

Well, if you are curious to know what the conversation was all about, then let us burst the bubble as everything was in good humour and well scripted.

We stumbled upon a video, where the funnyman, who is known to flirt with all-female stars on his show, had asked the Chittiyan Kalaiyan actress to hug him tight upon appearing on the stage. Although Jacqueline expressed shock to his wish, she reluctantly agreed to it after Kapil begged her to do so. Check out the funny video below.

Kapil refused to invite the stars on show:

While Kapil has always loved to have celebrities on the show, he had apparently refused to welcome Hate Story 2 lead actors Jay Bhanushali and Surveen Chawla on Comedy Nights With Kapil back in 2014. Since Comedy Nights With Kapil was a family-oriented show, Kapil had felt that the subject of the movie was too bold for his audience and hence, apparently turned down the filmmakers' request to promote the film.

However, this wasn't the first time that Kapil had refused to promote movies with sexual content on the show. The ace comedian was also not too keen on inviting Sunny Leone for promoting her film Jackpot on his show. This alleged decision of Kapil garnered a lot of criticism after Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan expressed his willingness to work with the former adult film star turned Bollywood actress. He later changed his mind later and invited producer Ekta Kapoor and Sunny to promote Ragini MMS 2 on the show.