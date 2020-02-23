Kapil Sharma needs no introduction. The ace comedian, who always manages to leave the audience in splits with his tongue-in-cheek humour, has been crowned with the Television Star Of The Decade (Male) award at Gold Awards.

Kapil shared the happy news on Instagram with a picture of the trophy. He captioned it as, "Thank u @goldawardstv n @vikaaskalantri for this love n honor lots of love always ❤️ #gratitude #awards #televisionstarofthedecade "

Besides Kapil, TV-turned-Bollywood actress Hina Khan too won the Television Star Of The Decade (Female) award.

Hina, who rose to popularity with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is doing wonders in her professional life. Post quitting the show, the actress went on to feature in some high-rated shows like Bigg Boss 11 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, where she played the iconic role of Komolika. However, it was her outing at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 that grabbed her global attention. She recently made her Bollywood debut with Hacked.

With so many achievements in her kitty, no wonder the fashionista was bestowed with the Television Star of the Decade award.

Hina shares her joy on Instagram

Hina took to her Instagram handle to share her joy. Posing with the trophy, she wrote, #TelevisionStarOfTheDecade As all great journeys go.. mine as well started with one single step. A challenge I took up, more than a decade ago..And ever since I am all about taking up new challenges and my dedication to move forward, pass the prejudices, stereotypes and frowns.Ahead always seems like a good choice to me so thanks @vikaaskalantri for this recognition. Much appreciation!

While fans started pouring in congratulatory messages, Vikaas Kalantri, owner of Gold Awards, commented, "You totally deserve it Princess. Your transition and growth has been phenomenal. More power to you." Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Amruta Khanvilkar also left a comment, "My fav you deserve all the accolades darling."