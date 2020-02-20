Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (KZY 2) has been doing wonders in terms of TRP charts, engaging viewers with its impeccable storyline and amazing cast, since its inception. The love story of its leads - Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (Erica Fernandes) and their chemistry is loved by millions across the globe.

However, fans were in for a shock when they learned that Bollywood star Fatima Sana Shaikh too is a fan of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The Dangal actress took to her

Instagram recently to share a dream or rather a nightmare related to KZY.

She wrote that she witnessed Anurag killing Prerna and hopes that the dream never comes true. "I saw a weird dream last night that was more of a nightmare considering kasauti was one of my favourite tv series in growing up years. In my vivid morning dream ANURAG KILLS PRERNA. Yes none another than ANURAG himself !!!! Hope it never happens though", she wrote.

This indeed is a huge compliment from a Bollywood star and depicts the popularity of the show.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 latest update

In the latest development on the show, Komolika (Aamna Sharif), who failed to kill Prerna (Erica Fernandes) taunts the latter that she will heave a sigh of relief when Prerna dies. Prerna, on the other hand, challenges to unveil the true face of Komolika in front of Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and the entire Basu family.

Lead pair Parth and Erica's relationship

The lead pair Parth and Erica were rumoured to be dating in real life from the very beginning of the show. Although the two had never admitted to their relationship, their social media pages had spoken volumes of the love they shared. Hence, when the breakup news surfaced, it sent shock waves among their fans.

Parth refuted the dating rumour and had told the Times of India that Erica and he are great friends and party together but are not in a relationship. "I am not dating Erica and was never in a relationship with her. We are great friends and have a lot of fun on the set. We share a good on-screen chemistry as well," he said adding that, "During my previous show, I would retire to my make-up room immediately after shooting my scenes, but that's not the case here. Erica and I have a lot of fun together on the set, hang out, and party together."