Here's an exciting news for fans of Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. The hottest couple of telly town, who had been maintaining professional relationship post split, are back together in each other's arms.

Yes, you read it right. The Anurag and Prerna of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 are giving their relationship another chance after bitter breakup a few months ago. A source told SpotboyE.com: "Parth has gone back to Erica and apologised for whatever happened between them and they are giving their relationship another try."

Reason for breakup

Parth and Erica's breakup sent shock waves among their fans as they were head over heels in love with each other. The reason behind the breakup was said to Parth's alleged closeness with a 26-year-old girl from Jaipur has resulted in their split. The girl named Priyanka Solanki has acted in TV show Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon (2013). Apparently, Parth suddenly became too close to Priyanka and their friendship didn't go down well with Erica, although she initially tried to brush it off.

Later, another actress entered the actor's life - his Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star, Ariah Agarwal. The actor was spotted hanging out with her quite a bit. In fact, Ariah, who plays the role of Mishka on show, went on to express her feelings for Parth on social media as well.

Parth and Erica's love life

Although Parth and Erica had never admitted to their relationship, their fondness for each other was evident, not just on social media but on the sets as well. It was said that the alleged lovebirds spent more time together, when not shooting for the show. They used to arrive together, have meals together and also leave the sets together.