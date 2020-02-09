It is a well-known fact that Bollywood celebrities love to promote their films on The Kapil Sharma Show 2, thanks to the heavy dose of laughter that Kapil's team manages to throw every time. Although celebrities thoroughly enjoy their time on the show, there have been times when a few were left offended by certain acts by the team members.

It was during the first season of The Kapil Sharma Show when Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor had graced one of the episodes to promote their film Half Girlfriend.

While Arjun was having fun, Shraddha was upset with Sumona Chakravarti aka Sarla for making fun of Shakti Kapoor. While joking about the kind of boyfriend Kapil Sharma should and shouldn't be, Sumona took Shraddha's father's name (referring to the old Shakti Kapoor jokes).

It took Shraddha off-guard and she immediately gestured at Sumona, asking her what she meant by that. The comedian tactfully changed the topic but Shraddha wasn't pleased with this act. She seemed disinterested throughout Sumona's segment. However, Arjun couldn't control his laughter.

Kapil got angry on a person for willing to kiss Shraddha

In other incidents, when Shraddha had appeared on the comedy show to promote her film OK Jaanu with Aditya Roy Kapur, a person expressed his desire to enact a romantic scene with Shraddha from the film Aashiqui 2 where the leads -Shraddha and Aditya - kissed each other under a jacket on a rainy day.

This had left Kapil furious and he blasted the man for daring to make such a request to a celeb. As the entire gathering went silent, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shraddha were seen calming an angry Kapil down.

Shraddha Kapoor's recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show 2

Fast forward to the present day, Shraddha recently made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show 2 to promote her film Street Dancer with Varun Dhawan, Remo Dsouza and the team, and had a gala time with Kapil and his team.