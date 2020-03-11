Aamir Khan is known to be Mr. Perfectionist but did you know the talented superstar finds it quite difficult to lie? Back in 2013, the superstar had admitted saying filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in person that he disliked his movie Devdas that starred Shah Rukh Khan.

The confession had happened while he was on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan and had shared some interesting anecdotes. In one such conversation, Johar pointed out that Aamir openly expressed his opinions and revealed that the actor had at once told Sanjay Leela Bhansali that he disliked "Devdas" that starred Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Karan asked Aamir, who had graced the episode along with wife Kiran Rao, "Some one told me that you turned around and even told Sanjay Leela Bhansali you did not like Devdas at Shah Rukh's house?"

'I don't say the film is bad. It's not of my taste'

To this, Aamir replied laughingly, "Arre yaar, ab woh puch rahe hai mujhe kaisi lagi toh mai kya jawab du yaar." (How do I lie if he is asking me how did I like his film?" He then went on to explain, "See, according to me, I never judge a film and say this is a bad film or a good film. Who am I to judge? What I do say is whether I liked it or not. I can only tell my opinion. Mujhe ye theek laga, ye theek nahi laga. I don't say the film is bad. It's not of my taste. That's it."

The filmmaker further revealed that 3 Idiots actor had equally hated his film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham." "You have scared half the industry with your honest feedback including me," Karan added.

"I remember Aamir at the 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' trailer show... he hated the movie. He didn't know what to say since half the industry was in the movie... he tried to dodge the six movie stars to get into his car and run away. Didn't you?" Karan asked, to which the actor nodded his head in approval and smiled.

