A viral video of a Wendy's employee taking a bath in the kitchen sink at one of the outlets of the American fast food chain sparked outrage with many questioning the hygiene of the beloved restaurant and if they should actually patronize it anymore.

The man, who was having a bath in the kitchen sink at a Wendy's outlet, was fired immediately after the video went viral on Facebook. A co-worker, who was taking the video, cheered him on to get inside the sink which was filled to the brim with soapy water.

In the video, after the Wendy's employee removes his t-shirt, he climbs over the edge and slowly lowers himself in the soapy water wearing nothing but a pair of blue shorts. When asked how the water is, he replied that it was warm. He then went on to wash his armpits.

The Facebook video received more than a million views. In the comments section, many asked why the video was even uploaded on Facebook since it could have dire consequences for the man, which turned out to be true.

Some comments even asked why the people taking the video weren't terminated and only the man since the others were cheering him and egging him on.

One user wrote, "How stupid can people be? I hope they all get fired, nasty stupid kids."

Another user, Andrea Pasley wrote, "Why would you do that...get in or film...why did you film it?...why did you post it?...I am just lost for words."

Wendy's released a statement on Wednesday afternoon terming the incident as 'unacceptable'. According to Northwest Florida Daily News, the statement read, "We are taking this incident seriously and it is obviously totally unacceptable. This was a prank by a person who no longer works at this restaurant, and who clearly did not use good judgment. We are taking this opportunity to reinforce our very strict quality procedures with our restaurant team."