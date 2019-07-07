The love Virender Sehwag has for music has become well known. The former India opener has revealed how he used to hum Bollywood songs while facing bowlers in international cricket. Furthermore, during the Cricket All-Stars event in the United States which featured an array of retired cricket legends playing T-20 cricket as part of one of two teams – one captained by Shane Warne and the other by Sachin Tendulkar – the former India captain was heard singing some famous Bollywood numbers to himself while the bowler was running in to bowl.

Now, Sehwag's love for music, especially Kishore Kumar's songs has come to light again with him crooning a few lines of the legendary singer's famous number 'Chala jata hoon kisi ki dhun mein, dhadakte dil ke tarane liye.'

You've seen Harbhajan Singh!



Now it's time to see @virendersehwag on the ? pic.twitter.com/4z8AhPLZww — ICC (@ICC) July 6, 2019

This was during one of the interactions that the official social media team of the World Cup had with the stars on the sidelines of the India vs Sri Lanka game. But Viru wasn't the only Indian star who showed his singing skills. His former teammate and now, co-commentator Harbhajan Singh also performed for the official Twitter handle of ICC.

Not surprisingly, Harbhajan, a Punjabi, decided to perform one of Punjabi music legend Gurdas Mann's most famous numbers 'Mamla gadbad hain.' Harbhajan too, has been a music lover and has even featured as a singer in some music videos.

Both cricketers are covering the World Cup for Star Sports and are commentating in Hindi. These two were part of the great period of Indian cricket in the early 2000s when, under Sourav Ganguly's captainship, the team broke many barriers and became a formidable side. They were also key members of the Indian 2003 World Cup team which reached the finals where they lost to Ricky Ponting's Australia. It must be remembered that in that tournament, the Indian team lost just two matches out of 11, both to the Australians.