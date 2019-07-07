Just as they prepare for the all-important semi-final of the ICC 2019 World Cup against England, the Australian cricket team have been hit with two serious injury concerns. Both Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis were suffering from possible injuries in the match against South Africa on July 6 and are doubtful to play on the July 11 clash againsts the hosts.

Australia have now called up Matthew Wade as cover for Usman Khawaja, just in case the latter is unable to get fit in time. The 5-time world champions have also brought in all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to be available in case of Stoinis not recovering.

While Khawaja had to retire hurt after spending very little time at the crease, Stoinis too, had to receive attention from physio several times when he was at the crease. Commentators like Michael Clarke surmised that Khawaja's problem seems more severe as he is suffering from problems in the hamstring or calf region which may be a grade 1 tear - an injury that won't heal in time.

Luckily for Australia, both Wade and Marsh may be very useful additions to the team. While the former has been plundering runs for around an year in domestic cricket and now for Australia A, Marsh has had good success at the international level before. The two men are currently in England itself with the A team, hence, their joining the team could be easily expedited.