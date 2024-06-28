Celebrities normally /encounter starry-eyed fans during shooting in different locations, hence the opportunity to have memorable interactions. However, on other occasions, these meetings can go wrong as it recently happened to Tollywood actor Nagarjuna. In this case, a fan who wanted to meet the actor was maltreated by Nagarjuna's entourage causing public outcry. Yet, in a noble show of remorse, Nagarjuna later decided to make peace by meeting and greeting the fan himself.

The Incident

Nagarjuna and Tamil star Dhanush were at Mumbai Airport on their way to Kubera film shooting site directed by Sekhar Kammula. In this movie, Nagarjuna plays an important role while Dhanush is acting as the main lead. A fan tried to approach him but was forced off by his security personnel while he was passing through airport faces when their flight landed in mumbai. The incident happened without both actors noticing and they went ahead with their normal activities.

. @iamnagarjuna meets the fan who faced an unfortunate push by his security recently. It is a heartfelt moment as he personally apologises and shares a warm embrace. A true star is not just on-screen but off-screen as well! #Nagarjuna #FanLove #TrueGentleman pic.twitter.com/y9n13VkH0V — dinesh akula (@dineshakula) June 26, 2024

Public Backlash and Apology

The act quickly turned into a sensational issue that involved widespread finger pointing over how badly the fan had been treated. Consequently, Nagargunj also took time to apologize for having such an occurrence which he noted as unfortunate for his number one fun. This regretful reaction would ensure that future repetitions of similar events will not happen again in his life time.

Meeting the Fan

In order to stop any more publicity about this matter, Naga personally met him at the airport. At that moment, as he reached out for a handshake or whatever kind of greeting people engage in with loved ones or strangers alike coming closer now is done on people usually touching each other's hands or arms . They hugged and greeted each other warmly before walking away from each other informally once again though there were no formalities associated with this meeting between the two. This act touched many throughout the world of social media and Nagarjuna was praised for his good gesture by netizens.