Vicky Kaushal has gained a lot of limelight very soon. Although he made his debut with the movie 'Masaan', the actor has come a long way in his career and is known for his versatile acting. In a span of just 5 years, the actor has won several awards for his acting. Vicky had even received a letter of appreciation from Big B for his work in the film 'Manmarziyaan'.

However, as it is said that success comes from constant hard work. It was not easy for Vicky to become a superstar, he had to groom himself through various sessions to become what he is today.

Now that the 31-year-old has achieved a lot of fame in his career, it's obvious that Vicky has a lot of fans clubs dedicated to himself on social media. Recently, a fan club of the actor shared a video from his acting school days on Instagram which had gone viral and the 'Bhoot' actor looks unrecognisable in the clip!

Vicky Kaushal's old acting video

Vicky can be seen playing a South Indian guy in the vide, trying to woo a woman on the street. He was dressed in a vesti and a chequered shirt with curly hairs. Being an alumnus of Kishore Namit Acting School, the video belongs from his learning years.

However, this video will definitely shock and impress all of his fans out there at the same time. In fact, we are pretty sure even Vicky is going to be surprised and nostalgic looking at the video.

Vicky Kaushal's relationship with Katrina Kaif

Lately, Vicky Kaushal has been into the spotlight for his rumoured relationship with Katrina Kaif. The duo has been linked to each other ever since Vicky called off his relationship Harleen Sethi. However, they have yet to confirm their relationship status.

Talking about his professional life, Vicky was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' which could not well on the Box Office. However, the actor will be soon featuring in the movies like Karan Johar's 'Takht' and Shoojit Sircar's 'Udham Singh'.