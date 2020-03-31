As the whole world is under the coronavirus crisis people are self-isolating at their homes and therefore social media and video conferencing is the only medium for people to keep in touch with each other.

Recently, film critic Rajeev Masand interviewed Karan Johar and actress Alia Bhatt via video conferencing which he posted on his Youtube channel. Both of Rajeev's guests opened up about their routine amid isolation and what are they binge-watching amid their quarantine. Karan also revealed a few things about his upcoming film Takht and that how he is going to use Alia's talent in the film.

Talking about his upcoming movie Takht, Karan revealed that they were going to start the shoot from 24 April and to everyone's shock, the place where they were going to shoot was Italy and Spain. But since everybody knows the situation going on there, they had to hold the idea for some time.

Karan Johar opens up about Takht and Alia Bhatt's role

Karan said that they already started pre-production planning 2 years back and even visited the places where they had to shoot in Italy but because of the Coronavirus Pandemic, the film did not go down to floors.

Even Karan Johar's 'God Child' Alia Bhatt featured in the interview and talking about working with Alia in 'Takht' the Dharma Productions' owner revealed, "She wasn't used for her talent at all. In many ways, her emotional launch is Student of the Year but her real professional launch is Imtiaz Ali's Highway."

He continued, "The way he nurtured her as an actor, the way he put her out there is something I didn't do at all. I always spotted that there was something about her but I didn't use her talent at all. I actually don't feel I full-fledged ever directed Alia the way I would like to do."

Furthermore, Karan also shed light on Alia's role in Takht and how her talent will be utilised in the film, "Even Takht is an ensemble, she has a solid part in a way that she is extremely beautiful. It is one of my favourite tracks in the film but I still feel believe she and I have a film to make. A film that we can be known for. I haven't really leveraged this whole lot of talent that we know."

The duo also revealed what they are binge-watching amid the Coronavirus crisis. Alia Bhatt had started watching classic Hollywood films like Tom Hanks' Cast Away, a German web series Dark and Inside Bill Gates Brain.

On the other hand Karan despite reading different scripts and working on them is watching Netflix's 'Sex Education 2', 'Elite' and a documentary 'Tiger King'. Also, the director/producer revealed that he is watching some Telugu movies so that he could make some potential remake.