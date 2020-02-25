Karan Johar's upcoming period drama 'Takht' has yet again in the line of fire after the controversial posts by the writer Hussain Haidry on the Hindu community. The film's writer has posted phrases such as "Hindu Terrorists" which has ignited the netizens. The hashtag #BoycottTakht is trending on Twitter, demanding Haidry's removal from the movie. As per the sources, Hussain's Twitter account has been blocked but the screenshots are making the rounds on the net.

At the trailer launch of Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, Karan had addressed the claims of Takht being a "Hindu vs Muslim" film and said, "As a citizen of this great country and generally as a world sensitivity to everyone and everything is something that we take deep care of."

Netizens threaten Dharma Production

Many users on Twitter have threatened Dharma Production and Karan Johar to boycott the period drama if they won't remove the writer. One of the Twitterati wrote, "Even though i like@RanveerOfficial &@aliaa08 but this time i'm gonna Boycott Takht ... Ase anti national ko director rakhta he#KaranJohar shame on you...nikal pahli fursat me!! #BoycottTakht".

Other users posted, "Those ppl who write such things about#Hindus can't write good things also in movies for us. So pls don't watch &#BoycottTakht now we all#hindus have to do such stuff & boycott everyone who disrespects us & defame our religion.#ShameOnYou @karanjohar@DharmaMovies."

Set in the Mughal era, the story of Takht revolves around the fight between Shahjahan's two sons Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh for the royal throne. Takht is a mega-starrer movie with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the vital roles. The shooting has begun for the movie and it is speculated to be released in December 2021.