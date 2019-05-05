A Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader in Hyderabad was very offended as a man did not greet him and as revenge, he had set the man's bike on fire in Jubilee Hills in the city.

The leader, identified as K Arun Kumar, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, was angry that Umakanth had not greeted him with a namaste. A video was taken of the incident which is making its rounds on social media.

#TRS leader Arjun attacked some local persons at Jublie Hills and threatened the victim when they complained in police station.@sravandasoju @sushilrTOI pic.twitter.com/dT32pkghhM — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) May 4, 2019

Umakanth, a pan-shop owner and a driver was on his way back home when he encountered Arun Kumar. He was allegedly stopped by the politician, Umakanth recounts in his complaint filed with the Jubilee Hils police station.

"Arun Kumar was seen drinking. He brandished a knife and threatened me, accusing me of not respecting him. My vehicle was also set ablaze," Umakanth was quoted as saying by India Today.

Umakanth's complaint got Arun Kumar and the other men charged under 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 435 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) and section 506 (Intimidation), and of the Indian Penal Code.

When Umakanth and his friends had gotten into an argument with Arun Kumar and his supporters. The argument went to such an extent that the TRS leader's men got ready to beat up Umakanth and his friends. However, the situation stopped when the police were alerted right after Umakanth's bike was set on fire.

The report claims that the group of angry men even used obscene language against the police when they came to stop the fight.