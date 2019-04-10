Young Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha is busy campaigning for Jana Sena Party MP candidate JD Lakshminarayna, Vizag MLA candidate Sandeep and TRS MP candidate Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav.

Nikhil Siddhartha is one of the young Telugu actors who are quite active on social media. He is often seen voicing his opening on various current affairs. He also creates awareness about social causes. Now, he has gone a step ahead and decided to campaign for some honest political leaders, who can work towards bringing transformation in the society.

Nikhil Siddhartha campaigned for Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav in Secunderabad. Later, he tweeted some photos and wrote, "Met and Conveyed my Wishes to Close Family And Friend TRS candidate Talasani Sai for his Journey in Politics. This April 11th irrespective of Parties, Vote for the Local Candidate who is Approachable nd will stand on his word even after the elections #JaiHind @SaiTalasani @KTRTRS."

Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav, who is the son of Talasani Srinivas Yadav, is the Sanathnagar MLA and Minister for Animal Husbandry and Cinematography. He holds an MBA in Human Resources Management and Industrial Relations from the University of Technology Sydney in Australia. He says, "I'm not here to comment on any political party. But I'm here to make the city better for my people."

Nikhil Siddhartha tweeted some photos while campaigning for JD Lakshminarayna in Vizag. He also wrote, ""Prathi artist na family" ani kalisinapudu chepparu @PawanKalyan garu.Alanti family member ki support chesthu, tana party Candidate JDLakshminarayna gari tho kalisi Spoke bout his Poll Promise Affidavit & gave my wishes. 1st of its kind which creates accountability 4 Politicians."

JD Lakshminarayana is an IPS officer, who retired as Additional Director General of Police in Mumbai. He recently joined Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party. He has been nominated as the party candidate from Vizag (Visakhapatnam) Lok Sabha constituency.

In another post, Nikhil Siddhartha also extended his support to Jana Sena Party MLA candidate Sandeep. He wrote, "Met several Janasainiks yesterday nd also met this Young MLA candidate sandeep in vizag who comes from a Humble background. Bare minimum almost 0 dabbulatho Contest chestunnaru. Dabbulu leni Samanyulu kuda MLA o leka MP avvochu ane Hope inkaa undi. thanks #PowerStar #JaiHind."

In reply, Dr Sandeep Panchakarla‏ thanked him for his support. Nikhil Siddhartha retweeted, "No need for thanks brother... meeru mee area lo Uddanam and Titli toofan appudu chesina hard work telusu... Zero Money Clean Politics practice chestunnaru.. mee lanti Youth Gelavali... All the best for Tomorrow #Janasena."