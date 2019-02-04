The makers of Telugu movie Mudra starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Lavanya Tripathi have changed its title to Arjun Suravaram and many filmgoers are wondering over the reason for this sudden decision.

PRO Eluru Seenu confirmed the news about Mudra and asked fans to suggest a suitable title for the film. The publicist tweeted on Sunday, "Guess the fresh title of My lovely hero @actor_Nikhil director #Santhosh combo movie is heading for march end release. Title and Fresh look will be revealed at tomorrow 12 PM. @Itslavanya @tnsanthosh @auraacinemas @MovieDynamix @TagoreMadhu."

The title of Mudra has been changed to Arjun Suravaram and its first look was released at the promised. Eluru Seenu tweeted, ".@actor_Nikhil is coming as #ArjunSuravaram..Here is the Title and Fresh Look Poster from #AS...Worldwide Releasing on March 29th 2019 #Santhosh @Itslavanya @tnsanthosh @auraacinemas @MovieDynamix @TagoreMadhu #ArjunSuravaramOnMar29."

The makers requested the fans to suggest a suitable title for it. Pani Puri Media‏ tweeted, "Actor Nikhil's #Mudra Title to be changed. The audience can suggest a suitable title & get a reward from the team. Its the Story of a Boy called #ArjunLeninSuravaram who works as a journalist & tackles a Burning Socialissue with the help of the Media. @actor_Nikhil @Itslavanya."

Nikhil Siddhartha tweeted, "Reading all ur tweets guys... Loving the creativity... Keep them Coming... #FreshTitle Thanks to each nd every one of u for ur wonderful TITLE suggestions.. we went through almost thousands of suggestions on Social Media.. but we have got the one which was liked by the whole team Today 12 pm keep checking the media space for our #FreshLook #FreshTitle."

#ArjunSuravaram#FreshPoster is here

Coming to Theatres this March 29th.

Plz Do spread the Word ?? pic.twitter.com/hsUwx5QvJx — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) February 4, 2019

However, many are surprised at the makers' decision and are busy speculating the reason. The buzz in the industry is that they had not registered the title at the Film Chamber. Hence, another producer registered the title. Which is why they were forced to change the title.

Arjun Suravaram has written the movie directed by TN Santhosh and produced by Tagore Madhu B, Akella Rajkumar and Kaviya Venugopal. It is an action drama about an investigative journalist who is arrested for cheating banks with fake certificates. The story is about how he discovers a crime syndicate behind the scam.