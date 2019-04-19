Pradyot Kishore Deb Burman, the Congress president in Tripura, confronted a man for stopping his sister Pragya Deb Burman's convoy and hitting her with a brick. Pragya is also a Congress leader.

Pradyot and the man's altercation was caught by the CCTV camera installed at the local police station.

"It is a very unfortunate incident. The man hit my sister with a brick and she almost died. I am ready for any action against me but I stand by what I did as a brother and a concerned citizen of Tripura," Pradyot was quoted as saying by India Today.

#WATCH: Tripura Congress President Pradyot Kishore Deb Burman slaps a man inside Khowai police station in Tripura. According to sources, the man was arrested for attacking convoy of Pragya Deb Burman, Tripura Congress candidate & Pradyot's elder sister pic.twitter.com/dHsW7vK90u — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

In the video, the man can be seen sitting in a pink shirt when Pradyot enters the police station. The Congress leader makes his way to the man, who can be seen begging for forgiveness. However, Pradyot slaps him and waves his finger at him.

Police officers can be seen coming in between the two men and attempting to diffuse the situation. However, the Congress leader continues to berate the other man. A policeman intervenes and sends Pradyot away while the other man is seen standing behind the police officer.

An FIR has been filed against Pradyot with Khowai police station. Pradyot is contesting in the Tripura Lok Sabha elections which are set to take place in the third phase on April 23.