Mollywood actor Biju Menon is facing a brutal attack on social media after he extended his support to Suresh Gopi who is contesting as the BJP candidate from Thrissur constituency in the Lok Sabha elections. In a recent program named 'Suresh Gopikkoppamoru Sayahnam' (An evening with Suresh Gopi), Biju Menon revealed that it is a blessing for people in Thrissur to get a candidate like Suresh Gopi in their constituency.

During his speech, Biju Menon also recollected a memory which proves that Suresh Gopi is a man with a golden heart.

"It all happened during my marriage time. Some days before my marriage, Suresh Gopi informed me that he is going to present my marriage costumes. Believing the words of Sureshettan, I did not purchase anything for my marriage. However, on the marriage day, Suresh Gopi did not turn up, and I was totally worried. Later, I purchased costumes on the marriage day. After some time, Suresh Gopi called me and wished. At that time, I asked him why he did an act like that. Suresh Gopi's reply literally touched me. Actually, Suresh Gopi went to provide financial assistance for a kid who was suffering from a serious illness. He told me that my marriage will be conducted even if he did not turn up, but the child's treatment will be delayed in his absence," said Biju Menon during the speech.

The words from Biju Menon soon went viral, and many people lauded Suresh Gopi for his noble deed. It should be noted that Suresh Gopi has been active in social works for the past twenty years, and even in his busy schedules, he used to find time to visit orphanages and old age homes.

However, Biju Menon's words about Suresh Gopi have not gone well with certain social media users, especially among the people who support political parties like CPI(M), INC, and SDPI. These people have now launched an attack on Biju Menon's official Facebook page, and they claim that both Biju and Suresh Gopi are religious extremists who try to spread the Hindutva wave in the state by talking in favour of BJP.

"Aren't you ashamed to support a non-secular party like BJP and a religious fanatic like Suresh Gopi," commented a social media user. (As translated from Malayalam)

"Suresh Gopi, as a person might be good, but now, he is a BJP supporter, a party who has killed many minority youths in the country. Shame on you Biju Menon," commented another user.

Some of the other noted personalities who attended the election campaign for Suresh Gopi includes Priya Prakash Varrier and producer Suresh Kumar.