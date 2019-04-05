Director Nadir Shah's Malayalam movie Mera Naam Shaji featuring Asif Ali, Biju Menon and Baiju Santhosh in the lead roles, has received a mixed review and rating from the audience.

Mera Naam Shaji is a comedy-drama film and Dileep Ponnan has written the story (in collaboration with Shani Khader), screenplay and dialogue for the movie, which has been produced by B Rakesh under the banner of Universal Cinemas. It has received a U certificate from censor board and its runtime is 2.14 hours.

Mera Naam Shaji movie story: The film is about the lives of three men Shaji George (Asif Ali), Calicut Shaji (Biju Menon) and Shaji Sukumaran (Baiju). It is all about how the same name intertwine leads to a series of hilarious incidents forms the crux of the story of this flick.

Performances: Asif Ali, Biju Menon and Baiju have delivered fantastic performances and their comic timing is the highlight of Mera Naam Shaji. Sreenivasan and Nikhila Vimal have also done their best and they are also among the big assets of the movie, says the audience.

Mera Naam Shaji movie review Live Updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read audience's response:

Ab George‏ @ABGeorge2255

Strictly Average First half for #MeraNaamShaji.. #FDFS #Showtime

Snehasallapam (SS)‏ @SSTweeps

#MeraNaamShaji Interval: A strictly average first half. Nothing went good for Shajis till now. Waiting for 2nd Half #MeraNaamShaji Review: Expected a lot from #AAA #KRR Director & Biju Menon - Asif Ali - Baiju team. But it was a Big Disappointing from #Nadhirshah & team. Except "Manasukkulle" song & 1-2 counters from Baiju, nothing is impressing. Below Average.