Over the past few weeks, director Christopher Mcquarrie, Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill have been teasing the plot of Mission: Impossible 6 aka Mission: Impossible Fallout. The new trailer gives a better look at the danger Ethan Hunt will face in the sixth edition of the movie and a few of the many edge-of-the-seat stunts that fans will see this summer.

After having teased the new MI6 trailer through the week, Tom Cruise took to Instagram and shared the link to the new trailer and boy, it looks epic. The new clip holds the famous ankle-breaking accident shot that forced Cruise to take six weeks bed rest, the famous helicopter shot that was discussed at the CinemaCon that took place recently and fight sequences between Cavill and Cruise.

The new Mission: Impossible movie's trailer also sheds light on Cavill's role, who plays a CIA agent August Walker, in the movie and what is at stake for Hunt in his new mission.

While the makers are keeping the nuances of the MI 6's plot under the wrap, the synopsis revealed that the movie is a "race against time" after a "mission gone wrong." Director Mcquarrie also shared that the title has a dual meaning.

The title has multiple meanings in the film, from the literal to the figurative. There is the threat of nuclear terrorism hanging over the movie, which is the literal threat. There's [also] the notion that what's happened in the movie is the end result of choices that Ethan Hunt has made in his life. It's Ethan's past come back to haunt him. It's the fallout of all his good intentions," he shared in an interview.

Apart from the stunt scenes and the locations, Mission: Impossible's latest flick has been the talk of the town courtesy of Cavill's moustache. Speaking of the look, Cavill told Empire, "When we decided to go for the moustache, I certainly wasn't expecting all the events to unfold as they were going to unfold. I wasn't expecting Justice League reshoots to be as extensive as they were."

He added, "As you will see when [Mission] comes out, to have a fake moustache on would not have been a possibility."

Watch the new Mission: Impossible Fallout trailer here:

Some missions are not a choice. Watch the official trailer for #MissionImpossible Fallout, starring @TomCruise. In theatres 7.27.18. pic.twitter.com/ypCFxM6R3f — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) May 16, 2018

Mission: Impossible Fallout releases on July 27.