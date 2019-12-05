Kapil Sharma's show has always been a big platform for Bollywood stars to promote their films as it is watched by all age groups and across the world. Since Kapil's first show Comedy Nights With Kapil, almost all the celebs have been a part of it including King of Bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan.

While it is Kapil and his team that always leave the celebs and audience in splits, it was during the promotion of SRK's Happy New Year that everyone on stage turned numb. Shah Rukh yelled at Chandan Prabhakar for imitating him on the show. At first King Khan was seen enjoying Chandan's act but gradually started to get irked and finally lost his cool. Fortunately for Chandan, it turned out that SRK had played a prank on him and the mastermind behind it was Kapil himself.

Chandan was shaken to the core and was seen bursting into tears even after SRK revealed that it was a prank. The superstar was also seen hugging and calming a terrified Chandan down. Kapil along with Farah Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, who came to promote the film with SRK, was also part of the prank. Before Shah Rukh, Amitabh Bachchan had played a similar prank on Chandan pretending to get offended for speaking to him disrespectfully.

Kapil Sharma Show 2 TRP rise

Meanwhile, Kapil's current show The Kapil Sharma Show 2 has been running successfully, generating high TRP. It was speculated that the show might not be able to run that well after the ouster of Sunil Grover, but Kapil and his team proved all those speculations wrong.

Apart from Kapil, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda have been the major attraction of The Kapil Sharma Show 2. Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar's chemistry is also being liked by the audience.