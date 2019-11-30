Sunny Leone is back with another dance number Hello Ji after the tremendous success of Baby Doll. In the video, a sexy and ravishing Sunny raises the temperature as she grooves on the dance floor in colourful attires.

About Hello Ji song

Crooned by Kanika Kapoor and composed by Meet Bros, Hello Ji brings the entire team of Baby Doll together once again. Ekta Kapoor released the video on Friday, November 29, and since the song is breaking the internet on all platforms. Fans are going gaga over the dance number so much so that it has already crossed 5.5 million views on Youtube in less than 24 hours.

Sunny Leone on her collaboration with Ekta Kapoor for Hello Ji

Sunny Leone shared the peppy number on Twitter with the caption, "Is sardi, aapko lagne wali hai garmi! You'll feel the temperature rise cause I'm gonna be setting this stage on fire! #HelloJi, are you listening?"

Hello Ji, which is touted to be the biggest party song of the year and will feature in Ragini MMS season 2 web series on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. Commenting on her appearance in Ragini MMS Returns 2 and her association with Ekta, Sunny told IANS, "Having worked with Ekta before and having an absolute blast, the two of us knew that we'd definitely be working again.

That's the beauty of the industry. You work with someone, there's a gap in between and then you collaborate with them again. The two of us get along so well and this time we want to hit it out of the park. The song is extremely catchy. The visuals are very hip and cool."

About Ragini MMS Returns 2

Ragini MMS Returns 2 will star real-life lovebirds, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood. The teaser of the horror sex web series, which was out a few months ago, showed the lead pair's wild romance.